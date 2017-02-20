Gambia @ 52

The 52nd Independence anniversary has also gone down in our historical records as one of the most attended and cherished editions of the annual event set aside for national stock taking, reflection and charting of the way forward for a country less than two million people

The event held at the Independent Stadium in Bakau, had several heads of state from different countries within the sub-region and other dignitaries represented their countries in various capacities, following the formal swearing in ceremony of President Adama Barrow and the subsequent statement he delivered to the nation

Gambians and none alike, especially investors both potential and full time investors, friends, development partners and other stakeholders in the democratic dispensation of the country, keenly awaited and absorbed the information contained in the inaugural and independence anniversary statement of the president, outlining policies and programmes of his government for the coming three years

However, key issues such as establishment of the first human commission of the Gambia, meant to avert and control corruption, abuse of office, human rights violation as well as reform sand strengthening of judicial independence, media freedom among others, gave renewed sense of assurance not only for Gambians, but humanity at large as they constituted fundamental elements of rule of law, democracy, good governance and respect for human rights

Also at hand for this year’s anniversary was prerogative of mercy extended to certain number of prisoners in line with section 82 of the constitution, said to be part of the on-going prison reform and improve conditions therein, most of whom served substantial part of their prison terms

This and many other events associated with the celebration are indicative of Gambians having their hopes and aspirations clearly written on the wall for the new administration to see, and such aspirations and hopes must never be dashed or short live by any excuse

The event herald beginning of a task assigned to the new team by Gambians, as it marked the end of victory, independence and inaugural celebrations thus, back to business as usual in getting the much needed and desired development programmes for the country as promised and expected

We therefore wish President Barrow and his team a successful and happy tenure of office, while urging all hands to be on the deck in moving the country where it is ought to be, as no nation could developed without the support of its people and other interested stakeholders.