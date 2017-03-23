Gambia Among Least Nations Responsible for Climate Change Says PS Jawara

Lamin Jawara, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources has disclosed that The Gambia is among the nations that are least responsible for climate change.



Considering the fact that the country, as in the case of other LDCs, he said is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

PS Jawara made these disclosures yesterday at a two-day sensitization workshop designed to build the capacities of stakeholders on Climate Change related matters.

The forum is organised by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MOFEA.

According to him, it is well established that the global climate is changing at an unprecedented rate, revealing that the main cause of this anthropogenic change is attributed to an increased concentration of CO2 and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

“The Gambia is widely acknowledged as one of the most vulnerable countries in Africa to Climate Change. This was well identified in the state of the Environment report (2008)”, he disclosed.

“We are among the most progressive countries for ambitious international climate actions”, he said.

PS Jawara further added that at the national level, The Gambia has taken very important steps to face the challenges and address the effects of climate change, such as the establishment of the National Climate Change Committee since 1992.

Nessie Golakai, deputy UNDP representative, stated that this major initiative supported by UNDP was timely as it appears when Climate Change has gained recognition as a defining amount of our time, saying its negative impact on the livelihood of the poor and vulnerable are being felt around the globe.

“The Gambia is not left behind in this global crusade and I congratulate the Government for the initiative and successes achieved,” she pointed out.

Amadou Sanneh, a representative of MOFEA, said Climate Change and the deterioration of natural resources are intensifying levels of poverty, inequality and deprivation around the world.

“Particular challenges exist for vulnerable communities in least developing countries like

The Gambia and there is a need for more climate resilient development pathways”, he revealed.

According to him, financing Climate Change projects in developing countries, the GCF places huge emphasis on the need to strengthening domestic institutions and building local capacities in the countries.

by Modou Lamin Jammeh