Gambia Bar Association Welcomes 51 New Lawyers

The Gambia Bar Association has opened its doors to members, with the welcoming of 51 new lawyers to the bar, who have successfully completed their Law School programmes.

Dawda Jallow, a legal practitioner, chaired the ceremony, which attracted members of the legal fraternity, government officials, family members and friends. The ceremony was held at the High Court’s premises in Banjul last Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Hassan B. Jallow, chief justice of The Gambia, called on the members to prepare for a lifetime of learning, hard work, honesty and integrity.

“You should be committed to a lifetime of further and continuous study of the law to keep yourself abreast of development, with the last best practices in the legal sector,” the chief justice said.

He acknowledged that law is always in a state of continuous uncertainty and change.

“Like a soldier in the battle field, you need to cultivate the habit of being fully prepared,” he further advised.

The chief justice said lawyers should endeavour to earn public trust and confidence. “Be helpful to the indigent and disadvantaged who seek justice,” he posited.

He pointed out that The Gambia is happy that it has succeeded in producing the fifth batch of homegrown lawyers.

For his part, Abubacar Tambedou, minister of Justice called on the grandaunts to be professionals, saying as lawyers, they would be judge by a higher standard.

Minister Tambedou reminded new members that the role they played during the political impasse speaks volumes, as it has demonstrated the responsibility of lawyers in the democratisation of “New Gambia.”

Lawyer Antuman B. Gaye, who was the guest speaker, emphasised that for the past years many people in society had criticised The Gambia Bar Association for not doing enough to stop some of the human rights violations in the country.

However, the veteran lawyer made reference to some of the things that the bar stood against during the past regime, saying the bar is ready to work with the Coalition government to bring about sanity in the country’s judicial system.

The minister for Women Affairs, who is also overseeing the Office of the Vice President, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, described the event as a pride for New Gambia. “You have chosen to be defenders of the rule of law and justice,” she stated.

The New Gambia under the leadership of President Barrow, she went on, has a vision to reform all the sectors in the country, further urging the grandaunts not to confine their role only within the courtroom.

“The Gambia needs you more,” she added, further informing them of the government’s plan to revamp the country’s legal system.

At the ceremony, one Mariatou J. Newland, was crowned the best student.

by Modou Kanteh