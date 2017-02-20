Gambia Celebrates 52nd Independence Anniversary

Gambians on Saturday 18th February celebrated the country’s 52nd independence anniversary at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The event brought together 5 African heads of state, including Senegal’s Macky Sall, who joined thousands of Gambians to celebrate the day.

The independence stadium was full to its capacity and many could not have access into the stadium, but they were able to watch the procession on big screens fixed outside of the stadium and elsewhere in town.

Dressed in white African attire, President Adama Barrow entered the stadium, flanked by Gambians and the West African regional bloc troops, as cheering Gambians gave him a rousing welcome. The Vice President, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, received him (president) upon arrival.

As flag bearer of a seven-party coalition, Mr. Barrow won Gambia’s last December 1st Presidential election ending former President Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year rule of this small West African state.

At the celebration, the Gambia Armed Forces conducted a military parade, led by Lieutenant Colonel Babucarr Sanyang, President Barrow, commander-in-chief inspected the parade before been given a guard of honour.

Barrow stood on the podium and gave his first official address to the nation.

by Amadou Jallow