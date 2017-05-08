Gambia College Defeats UTG in Debate Competition

Students of The Gambia College have emerged as winners in a recent debate competition against students of the University of The Gambia. The debate was held at The Gambia College auditorium.

The debate competition held on the topic, “Women are Naturally Challenged to Be Bold for Political Leadership”, was organized by Activista, GRTS and Action Aid in commemoration of the International Women’s Day.

UTG were speaking in for the motion, whilst students at The Gambia College were against the motion.

Addressing the gathering, Bakary Fadera from ActionAid, described the debate as timely, as electorates in the country elected in few female parliamentarians in the just concluded National Assembly elections.

He assured of ActionAid International’s continues support to women empowerment in the country.

The first speaker, Fatou Jeng, who was speaking for the motion, acknowlwdged that women are naturally challenged in their efforts to be leaders.

She cited the reproductive nature of women as a major challenge hindering their active participation in leadership.

Speaking against the motion, Mariama Jobarteh emphasised that women are not naturally challenged to be bold for political leadership, but socially challenged.

“Women are socially challenged. The culture and the way we natured are the things affecting women, so you cannot tell me they are naturally challenged”.

She cited the power of women including the role played by Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang in the 2016 presidential election.

The second speaker from UTG, Badou Jawara ridiculed madam Jobarteh’s claims.

Badou, who was in a cheerful mood, noted that his college debaters made monumental errors by not differentiating nature and social.

Though, his speech put many in confusion instead of supporting the claim that women are naturally challenged, he based his speech that women are not naturally challenged.

She made reference to the Gambian born ICC chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensunda and the Liberian iron lady, Ellen Johnson Serleaf, who she described as individuals who have made inroad in overcoming their challenges and are now ruling their people.

“How can you say that women are culturally challenged?” he asked.

Ensa Sanneh, the second speaker for the college, also shared the notion that women are not naturally challenged to be bold for political leadership. For him, women are discriminated in the political forefront, saying “males feared anytime they shared a platform with women”.

The judges were: Njundu Drammeh, Madam Sissoho, Aji Rohey Bah and Abdoulie Badjie.

After tabulation of points by the judges, they declared the Gambia College as winners. Ensa Sanneh, grabs the most outstanding speaker, while UTG’s Fatou Jeng was awarded for being the second best speaker.

The College as winners went with a prize of D2000 and UTG with a consolation prize of D1500.



by Modoulamin Drammeh