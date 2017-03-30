Gambia Committed to Fulfilling Abidjan Convention Obligations -Komma

Lamin Komma, Senior Program officer responsible for Coastal and Marine Environment Programme at the National Environment Agency has disclosed that The Gambia, who became a signatory to the Abidjan Convention on 23rd March 1981, and ratified on 6th December 1984, has been so committed in fulfilling her obligations towards the goals of the convention.



In an interview during the Twelfth Meeting of the Contracting Parties (COP12) to the Convention for Cooperation in the Protection, Management and Development of the Marine and Coastal Environment of the Atlantic Coast of the West, Central and Southern Africa Region (Abidjan Convention), in Abidjan, Komma explained that COP12 of the Abidjan Convention serves as an occasion for participants to network and share information on marine environmental issues in Africa.

The conference, he said, was also a place where partners of the convention share information on their projects and publications through exhibition booths during the conference.

The conference that centres on the theme: “Integrated Oceans Management Policies in Africa”, thus Komma said, COP12 meeting was to ensure the implementation of the Convention and its protocols, and that it would mark the end of the revitalisation process of the Abidjan Convention initiated in 2010 and launch its active phase.

According to the head of Gambian delegation, the theme for this year’s gathering has given a renewed spirit to focus on moving further with enormous courage and enthusiasm in the sustainable and sound management of our shared natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations in a manner that is consistent with the overall goal of sustainable development.

“As Contracting Parties to the Abidjan Convention, we are united and committed to addressing the myriad of challenges facing our shared environment – ocean storm surges, coastal erosion, destruction of coastal and marine ecosystems, resource exploitation, habitat degradation and poverty among others. We have also made tremendous strides in putting in place legislative regimes and national and regional programmes to address these challenges,” SPO Komma pointed out.

On the home front, Komma pointed out Vision 2020 as in harmony with The Gambia Environment Action Plan (GEAP), other natural resource sector policies as well as the Multilateral Environmental Agreements. “Therefore, we should take advantage of the available opportunities to implement activities using approaches that are mutually beneficial and synergetic, and can contribute to the overall objectives of the Abidjan Convention work programme,” he stated.

Going further, he added that The Gambia’s Marine and Coastal Environment has international importance because of its strategic location, route for straddling marine stocks and the like, and therefore, calls for sound environmental management that requires continuous appropriate management to ensure their proper and sustainable conservation. He noted that the effective administration of conservation and environmental protection requires enforcement of the legislation in hand, enhance and strengthen consultation procedures, and the provision of appropriate expertise to stakeholders and adequate resourcing.

Komma revealed that the Contracting Parties meetings aims to ensure the enforcement of this Convention and the Protocols thereto, taking decisions necessary for effective implementation of the Convention, adopting, revising and amending, as appropriate in accordance with Article 29 provisions, the Annexes to this Convention and related protocols, and making recommendations for the adoption of additional protocols or amendments to this Convention or to its related Protocols, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 24 and 25.



by: Sheikh Alkinky Sanyang

in Abidjan