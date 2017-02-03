Gambia Depends on Agric for Economic Development

The Regional Youth Farm Manager at the Kundam Youth Farm stated that Gambia highly depended on agriculture for its economic development and food security, thus urging the incoming government to priorities agriculture as a tool to eradicate poverty and develop the nation.

Mawdo Susso emphasised that youths play an integral role in agricultural development process, therefore the government under the leadership of President Adama Barrow should support the young people of the country with a view to enable them achieve their development aspiration.

Speaking to our reporter in URR, the Farm manager opined that more attention should be giving to the agriculture sector in order for them to eradicate hunger and attain food self-sufficiency, noting that currently about fifty youths are working in the garden.

Commenting on some of the constrains and challenges they are encountering, Susso outlined water shortage, capacity building training and marketing as some of the issues affecting the development of the garden.

At the poultry farm, he disclosed that they sell almost 20 to 100 chickens daily. “Currently we employed two young people who are working at the garden and we are paying them for their services,” he noted.

“There were lots of agricultural projects that were brought in by former President Jammeh, therefore I believe that the incoming government should continue from their in engaging the youth of the country and also provide more capacity building training for them and others,” Mr. Susso cited.

The Regional Youth Farm Manager thanked the US Embassy in the Gambia for their continued support to the garden, revealing that they supported them with a groundnut-processing machine among others.

For his part, the Regional Youth and Sports Coordinator in URR Fabakary Sanneh spoke at length on the significant role the youths are playing in the garden, adding that young people should also take up the responsibility and be proactive towards national development crusade, as no government in the world could provide job opportunities for everyone.

He urged the incoming government to create more job opportunities for young people as they are the future leaders, noting that the Coalition government has a very big task in improving the status quo of young people in the country.

by Momodou Jawo

in Basse, URR