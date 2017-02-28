Gambia Entrepreneurs Urged to Apply for TEF Programme

Parminder Vir OBE who is the CEO of the Lagos-based, Pan-Africa focused Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has encouraged all Gambian Entrepreneurs with ideas that have the potential to transform the continent to apply and join the network of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurs across the continent who are making great strides in their communities.

She said women are encouraged to apply as they are committed to ensuring that by 2017, of the 1000 applications selected for the programme, the ratio of male to female entrepreneurs will be 50% each. So far, the foundation has received more than 80,000 applications from every country in Africa, and only 63 from Gambia.

With less than 48 hours until the application deadline for the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Program arrives, the foundation reflects on the ethos underpinning Tony O Elumelu Foundation. The deadline for the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme is midnight WAT on Wednesday, March 1.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation believes that for Africa to develop, we need more responsible and responsive leaders like Tony Elumelu who can grow profitable businesses that respond to the challenges on the continent. The foundation needs entrepreneurs who can come up with homegrown solutions to everyday problems on the continent.

With around 60% of Gambians living in poverty, there is urgent need for such leaders who will create prosperity and social wealth to emerge grow the economy.

“We do not doubt that there are talented Entrepreneurs with great ideas in Gambia but like every other African country, we realize there is limited access to the funding and training needed to actualize their potential. Therefore as an organization; we are committed to the development of Africa and we are convinced that entrepreneurship is a powerful tool needed to achieve this purpose. This is what inspired us to launch the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme, a 10-year, US$100 million commitment to training, mentoring and funding 10,000 African entrepreneurs. Since the launch of the Programme in 2015, the Foundation has invested over $10 million in 2000 African startups from 54 African countries. The deadline for the third round of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme will close on 1 March 2017,” said ParminderVir.

by Alieu Ceesay