Gambia Gov’t Imposes Temporal Ban on Timber Business

In line with Section 16, Sub section 3 of the Forestry Act, the Ministry of Forestry, Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources said that the import, transport and export of timber (logs), have been suspended with immediate effect until further notice.

In a press release sent to the Daily Observer stated that, forestry staff of the Department of Forestry, The Gambia Revenue Authority, The Gambia Ports Authority and all other institutions involved in the issuance of certified documents, that enable legal transportation and export of timber, are instructed to stop issuing such documents until further notice.

The release added that, the notice is extended to all Regional Authorities, Wood Vendors, Transport owners and security agencies across the country. “We are closely working with concerned stakeholders to regulate the trade in timber for the benefit of all Gambians. The Regional Forestry officers, foresters and security officers are instructed to impound any vehicle found with logs.”

The release further informed that no timber is allowed to be loaded at the landing points or be exported. “We hereby sought the cooperation and support of all stakeholders until a win-win solution is found in the trade of timber, bearing in mind the need to protect the forest and the environment and adhering to international convention on the trade and export of timber,” the released ends.