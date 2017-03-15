“Gambia has Taken Up Transformative Initiative to Protect Food Security”

The Chief of Operation of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has stated that The Gambia has taken up a transformative initiative to protect food security needs of its people by signing the establishment agreement of the AU specialized agency on drought (ARC) as well as ratifying the establishment treaty in May 2016.

According to her, this and all other meaningful ventures could not have come at a better time given that our country and sub-region continued to be hit by either mild drought or erratic rainfall.

OumieSissokho made these statements at a local hotel in Bakau during the Africa RiskView Validation and Risk Transfer Parameter Selection workshop.

The NDMA Chief of Operation noted that the African Risk Capacity (ARC) programme is of great importance to our continent and country for the fact that it harnesses our pan-African solidarity and also it provides a financially efficient solution to dealing with extreme climate events such as drought, floods and now disease outbreak.

The Gambia, she went on, is one of the first signatories to the ARC Establishment Agreement, one of the first countries to embrace this new model of innovative funding, taking a major step in transforming the disaster response paradigm on the continent, thus such a risk financing tool paves the way towards the national commitment to food security and economic development.

“The technical working group which was constituted by the Government has worked hard since June 2014 to ensure that a drought profile is developed. The group has finalised two contingency plans and government in 2014 through to 2016 has taken out coverage with the ARC,” she stated.

“As experts from different ministries, your joint discussions and recommendations in coming days will provide guidance when undertaking a decision on the ARC,” he said of the the participants.

“I look forward to receiving your recommendation on both the parameters and contingency plan.”

For his part, the Regional Disaster Management Coordinator for Upper River Region Mawdo Amadou Jallow who doubles as the Coordinator for African Risk Capacity underscored on the significant of the forum.

The workshop, he added gives them the opportunity to look at some of the casual elements of their contingency plan and the most importantly the African Risk View.

For her part, Tuga Alaskary, Country Engagement Manager African Risk Capacity dwelled on the importance of the workshop, thus urged the participants to leave up to expectation with a view to come out with tangible recommendation.

by Momodou Jawo

& Saffiatou Colley