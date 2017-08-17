Gambia Hosts Over 7000 Refugees -Protection Officer GCR

The protection officer of The Gambia Commission for Refugees (GCR) has disclosed that the country is currently hosting a little over 7000 refugees, who are integrated within communities across the country.

Based on these figures, he affirmed that their livelihood and security should be a top priority.

Momodou Jallow was speaking recently at a two-day capacity building programme designed for stakeholders dealing with refugee matters at a local hotel in Bakau.

The training, he went on, was meant to build the capacities of legal service providers particularly those who are providing legal services on profroma basis, which includes vulnerable people in community particularly refugees.

He acknowledged that most of these refugees are mainly from countries including southern Senegalese province of Cassamance, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Rwanda and Liberia.

Jallow lamented that this is part of UNFCR’s local integration strategy to arm legal service providers with capacities to enable them support refugees in terms of rights protection.

According to him, the refugees can’t afford legal bills in case they have problems or other challenges, affirming that this is the reason they trained participants, who will in turn train local communities.

“UNFCR is already funding refugees’ programmes to help them be self-reliance, by training them with skills and sponsor their children’s education to Senior Secondary School level. But this is not enough, so we are calling on the general public to continue to accommodate refugees and know that anyone of us can be in such situations,” Jallow ended.

For his part, Buramanding Jaiteh from the United Nations Office of Refugees in The Gambia, revealed that the number of refugees registered globally within the last five years is over 33 million, saying out of these figure 32M was recorded in 2012 and over 65M recently.

He indicated that going by this figure shows rapid surge in the number of refugees globally and is an indication that the country needs to expand and collaborate more with the international partners to help improve the livelihoods of these vulnerable individuals.

The officer-in-charge at The Gambia Commission of Refugees, Chief Supt. Ensa Jawara, acknowledged that the programme will give a clear view of how vulnerable and important refugees are.

“Building the capacity of legal service providers will ease our work at office level as they will be working directly with the concerned persons. It is therefore important to involve them in our work.”

He thus appealed to host communities to support and respect refugees as they are here against their will.

by Saffiatou Colley