Gambia Media Reform Framework Launched

The Gambia Press Union and its partners, The Media Foundation for West Africa, International Media Support and The Gambia Media Support, Thursday launched Gambia Media Reform Framework, at Ocean Bay Hotel & Restore.



The strategic media framework is a product of collaborative and participatory process that includes Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Gambia Press Union, Media Foundation for West Africa, Independent Media Support and Gambia Media Support (GAMES), facilitated by twelve member groups of local and international media practitioners, legal expertise, academics and policy makers among others.

Damba Jawo, minister of Information said the launching is relevant in the new democratic dispensation in The Gambia. The role played by the media as the fourth estate, he said, is very crucial in any political dispensation especially in the promotion of democracy, good governance and freedom of information act.

“Media and journalism as a profession could play an effective role in promoting transparency, accountability and governance on behalf of the citizens,” he said.

Jawo noted that the framework is going to be one of the most significant inputs that will guide media sector reforms in The Gambia. “Media practitioners must be vanguards of freedom of expression and safeguard public interest to dissemination of actual and reliable information.”

According to the Information minister, since the advent of the new Gambia, they have been witnessing significant transformation in relationship between the state and the media. He added that the availability and accessibility of the media is very progressive and embracing which is quite different in the former regime.

In order to sustain such cordiality, he said, the media fraternity has to be supportive in combating fake information and sometime what tantamount to hate speech in public demine especially through social media.

Ebrima A. Njie, deputy director, Department of Information Services, said the last 22 years, The Gambia had experienced an on slot on freedom of expression and human rights. “Total disregard for human rights and freedom of expression including enforced disappearance, torture, arbitrary arrest, detention and physical attacks and censorship became the order of the day”.

Njie noted that the media fraternity and human right activists are the general citizens that suffered greatly, additionally repressive measures were put in place to restrict media freedom and repress journalists as well as other right defenders in The Gambia.

Sulemana Braimah, executive director, Media Foundation For West Africa, said over the last twenty years, The Media Foundation For West Africa and Gambia Press Union have been fighting for press freedom and freedom of expression in The Gambia. According to him, the change that happened represents a success story for them, adding that they cannot but strive to build on the gains.

Braimah said they recognized that, they were not fighting press freedom and freedom of expression and free speech just for the sake of it, but based on strong beliefs that freedom of expression is fundamental to the realization of aspiration of the people.

Finn Rasmussen, head of department for Africa International Media Support said for more than twenty years, the media was the enemy of the state; killings, arbitrary arrest, and closure of newspapers were all part of the reality for the media. “The media was repressive and were under strict control and censorship, luckily this is now part of the past.”

Finn opined that dictatorship has vanished and democracy has been installed, so in this new development, the media should no longer be the enemy of the state but seen as an important activist to contribute to democracy.

by Omar Wally