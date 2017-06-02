Gambia Red Cross Mute Over ISIS Connection

The Gambia Red Cross Society is still mute over the issue of a story connecting it to a Gambian man that allegedly took a form from the Red Cross building in The Gambia to join ISIS group.

Since the publication of the story in The Standard, the Daily Observer had made several attempts to get the view of Gambia Red Cross Society’s reaction. Daily Observer’s Modou Kanteh has made two phone calls and had visited the office but the officials always say, “We will get back to you.”

Now the public is demanding that the Red Cross should come out and explain if Dawda took the form from the Red Cross office directly or if the society is providing a shelter to a terrorism organisation.

Dawda Jallow left the Gambia for Morocco through a fellowship programme. His family had not heard from him since. Although his family feared he had died in the ‘Backway,’ a perilous route used by Gambian youths to illegally migrate to Europe by crossing the Mediterranean.

Recently a video of Dawda has emerged threatening Western countries. He has changed his name to Abdou Umar Al-Muhajir and his friends and family confirmed it was him in the video. But family members are not clear if Dawda Jallow is still alive or has died in the fighting.

by Modou Kanteh