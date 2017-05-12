Gambia, Senegal Sign Bilateral Cooperation on Forest Resources, Wildlife Management

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of the sister Republic of Senegal recently signed a bilateral cooperation agreement in the area of Forest Resources and Wildlife Management.

This cooperation, which was signed by both countries’ Ministers of Environment was held at Dakar, Senegal. The agreement will be implemented through joint work programs and action plans that are to be developed and elaborated by technical experts covering several key areas including Participatory Forest Management, Exchange of Scientific and Technical Information, Exchange of Expertise and Researchers, Development and Implementation of joint Projects which all geared towards the control of environmental degradation and reducing over exploitation of natural resources of the two countries.

At the signing ceremony held in Dakar on the 30st April 2017 in Senegal, the Hon. Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, Hon. Lamin B Dibba and his counterparts, Hon. Abdoulie Baldeh, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Republic of Senegal both pledged to further strengthen the already existing bilateral relations in the area of trans frontier protection and management of forests and wildlife resources, building on the achievement and successes of the Jinack Protocol, signed by the two countries.

by Arfang M.S. Camara