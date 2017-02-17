Gambia Shall Remain an Independent, Sovereign State – President Barrow

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Adama Barrow has said that The Gambia shall remain an independent and sovereign state.

He made this statement while delivering the launching statement of the joint Transition Team that will work on ensuring a smooth transfer of power from the outgoing government to the incoming government.

Speaking on Wednesday, President Barrow reiterated his call for all Gambians to work to contribute to the unity and togetherness of the country.

This, he said, has to be done regardless of their political, ethnic and religious affiliations.

“With the support of our friends and partners from the international community, we, the people of The Gambia have embarked on an important journey, as a free and independent country, that will shape the destiny of our children and grand-children,” said The Gambian leader.

by Alieu Ceesay