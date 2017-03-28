Gambia TB Treatment Success Rate Exceeds WHO’s Target Says NLTP Boss

The programme manager of the Tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Adama Jallow has disclosed that the current TB treatment success rate stands at 88%, which exceeds the WHO’s target of at least 85%.

He pointed out that the defaulter rate has declined from 14% in 2005 to 6% in 2016, and that the overall national prevalence of all forms of TB in The Gambia was 128/100.000 population.



Jallow was speaking on Friday during the commemoration of the World Tuberculosis Day on the theme: ‘Unite to End TB,’ at the National Leprosy and Tuberculosis Control Programme office.

Jallow revealed that the programme has registered significant achievement in the fight against TB prevention and control, citing the high political commitment by the government of The Gambia.

He added that the number of new smear –positive TB cases diagnosed have increased from 1306 in 2008 to 1354 cases in 2016.

Dr. Abdou .K. Sillah, research clinician TB research programme at the Medical Research Council Unit, said Tuberculosis is still a major global health problem, noting that one of the key gaps in its control was the ability to diagnose TB accurately and early.

He pointed out that there were about 4 million patients who are missed each year, thus closing the gap required research, dedication and community awareness of TB. Mr. Sillah said for decades, Contact Tracing (CT) has served a key role in the control of TB and many other notifiable communicable diseases, but unfortunately CT, which is labour –intensive and time consuming process needs trained personnel to effectively carry out, saying it is not routinely conducted by TB Control Programmes in most part of the world.

Dr. Samba Ceesay, deputy director of Health Services, thanked the media for their support towards the fight against TB in the country, while advising the media to always ensure that their reports are accurate and factual.



by Momodou Faal