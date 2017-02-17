Gambia to Celebrate 52nd Independence Anniversary Tomorrow

All roads lead to the National Independence Stadium in Bakau on Saturday where tens of thousands of Gambians and well-wishers would converge to celebrate Gambia’s 52nd independence anniversary, after gaining self-rule from British on 18 February, 1965.

This year’s celebration would coincide with the inauguration of President Adama Barrow.

Several world leaders are expected to fly into Banjul for this important event in the anals of Gambian history.

The organising committee has been very busy over the past weeks working on the final touches for what promises to be a spectacular event.

by Alieu Ceesay