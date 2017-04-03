Gambian Activist Poised to Play a Role in Developing New Gambia

A Gambian-born activist based in Sweden has expressed his resolve to working with the new Coalition led-government in a bid to push the country’s development agenda to another level.

Momodou Malcom Jallow, who was speaking during an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer, stated that being a Gambian, he felt it was his responsibility to take part in the development of the New Gambia. “This is why I am in the country to see what I can contribute towards the development of the New Gambia. I have been working for the past 25 years on human right issues, and I have been working as an expert for internationals organisations such as; the European Union, European Parliament, Fundamental Right Agencies, Councils of Europe as well as in the United States Congress to make presentations amongst others,” he said.

According to him, he sees himself as more of a civil-right activist and a defender, saying he is an expert when it comes to human rights, a domain he has been doing for many years.

Currently, the Sweden-based activist is also working on policies to protect every individual rights, which has to do with all kinds of rights including people access to employment, health, social and political possibilities regardless to colour, raise amongst others.

“I also worked with advocacy groups during which I travelled around the world to talk about the issues concerning racism and all inclusion”.

As the vice chairman of European Network Against Racism and also a counselor in Malmo, Jallow won the 2016 Community Healer Award for his contribution to the struggle for human rights for European African Ancestry.

According to him, he was also invited by the EU delegation and the South African government to talk about how they can mobilise the civil society to be able to channel their frustration and influence to government in a positive way, saying having all this experiences around the world, he felt that it’s his duty to return to his country of birth and render a helping hand and see how best he can offer in the development process.

Commenting on the New Gambia, Jallow maintained that change is always good if it is positive, saying that he believed that the new government has all it takes to make Gambia a better place for everybody.

“Though, It is a new government and I believed is not going to be easy for them,” he added.

by Arfang MS Camara