Gambian Agribusiness Entrepreneur Bags Global Award

A Gambian agribusiness entrepreneur and founder of Farm Fresh, Modou N.S. Njie has bagged the Global Entrepreneurs Competition 2017 Audience Award recently held, in South Africa, under the Future Agro Challenge (FAC). The award recognizes the Agrientrepreneur who has the most number of public votes.

An online voting competition was carried out for two weeks and Farm Fresh received the highest number of online votes from the public worldwide.

Future Agro Challenge (FAC) is the largest global competition that discovers innovative fundable food, agtech, and agriculture ventures from various corners of the globe addressing national, regional and global challenges.

Farm Fresh is The Gambia’s first and currently online fresh food store and delivery company. It was established in 2014 by Njie, when he felt that the service was needed to help farmers earn a healthy income and also allow Gambians abroad to feed their families back home with healthy, fresh food.

His entrepreneurship journey started long time ago; long before he became a full time entrepreneur. He has been in the IT industry for more than 20 years, working with so many reputable institutions such as the UN, Deloitte, Reliance and GTBank. “But throughout this period I was into entrepreneurship doing my part time work”.

According to him, it has not been an easy journey, highlighting finance as a major challenge in order to grow his business. “One of the challenges is that, some of the donor agencies do not see the value that IT or technology plays in agriculture in terms of innovation and improving service delivery efficiency and creating wealth. So that is a bit of a challenge and there is the need to enlighten the donor agencies to understand that technology can be a game-changer when it comes to agriculture or innovation in agriculture, so that they can see Farm Fresh as an active player in the agricultural value chain.”

Mr. Njie has attended series of entrepreneurship trainings over the years and is among the few individuals doing great in the entrepreneurship fraternity. He therefore, urged the government to intervene, citing the extreme high interest rate by micro-finance institutions. “Like some micro-finance institutions would ask for 33% interest rate, which is very exorbitant and by the time one pays that off all your profit would have gone. Maybe Central Bank might try and review some of these interest rates in conjunction with the banks to bring it down to a more reasonable level so that entrepreneurship will not be too scared to borrow. Also, the collateral being asked is sometime too ridiculous,” he told Daily Observer in an interview.

Mr. Njie now employs three Gambians and has advised aspiring Gambian entrepreneurs to remain focus; persevere, as they would certainly face some challenges along the journey. “But let them see the challenges as opportunities and not as problems. Do what you can with what you have where you are and don’t wait for the millions,” said Njie, who is now working on exploring other African countries soon and be a global brand.

“The trip was very difficult because there was no funding, but it was the NEMA project that sponsored my trip and I thanked them for giving me 100% funding. I hope they can do this for many other people.”

The Award, he said, was a steppingstone and, an indication that Gambian entrepreneurs could equally do it like him and many other successful entrepreneurs. “I dedicate this Award to my late father, Bai Ndondi Njie; my mother who has been very supportive and all Gambian entrepreneurs who can also win global awards.”

“I got the idea to setup Farm Fresh Online when I saw the need to bridge the gap in the agricultural value chain between farmers and markets/buyers. I saw that farmers in the rural areas were losing a lot of revenue due to their inability to transport their vegetables and fruits to the urban areas and also lack of marketing their produce. I therefore, decided to setup an e-commerce website www.farmfresh.gm where we market and sell the farmers’ products and accept payment online as well as doing deliveries of the orders, not only from Gambians in The Gambia, but also Gambians in the diaspora who also use the platform to remit fresh food to their families in The Gambia rather than always sending money. Our partnership with the farmers has ensured that they receive a steady and fair income on a regular basis, thereby improving their standard of living”.

According to him, Farm Fresh offers a wide range of products ranging from fresh local vegetables, local fruits, local eggs, fresh dairy products, fresh fish and seafood products, local chicken and a variety of local processed and package dried food items.

