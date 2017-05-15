GAMBIAN JOURNALISTS REACT TO GPU JOURNALISM AWARDS

In what could be described as an excellent move of rewarding outstanding journalists in the country, The Gambia Press Union today stands to receive constructive criticism in the conduct of its 2nd journalism award held recently.

Most of the journalists interviewed queried the unfairness of the entire award process thereby calling on the union to hire judges with journalistic experience to decide on the work of journalists.

This award is the second in two years that GPU is giving out to their outstanding journalists in the country meant to motivate and promote excellence in journalism practice.

Reactions of journalists

Gambian journalists have strongly reacted to the selection process of the awardees thereby calling on the union to revisit the selection guideline for future awarding.

Journalist Kebba Jeffang of Foroyaa newspaper expressed his dissatisfaction over the entire process thereby, questioning the independence of the judges.

“The key judges in this award programme are not practicing journalists. This has contributed to their unfaired judgment of our stories. Allowing non-practicing journalists to decide on the work of journalists is practically unfair.”

I am not satisfied because my submitted story was more impactful than some of the award winning stories. My story contributed to the formation of the then opposition coalition that unseated ex-president Jammeh. The requirement for the award is the impact that the story has made, so why are they shortlisting candidates whose stories are published just few days to the dateline of submission and the impact not seen. Some were awarded with undated articles.”

Mamadou Dem of the same media house described the award programme as motivating but raised a question on how the judges determine the winners when two people can be declared winners of the same category.

“To me, being given an award does not mean you are the best out of the rest, that’s for the public to decide. The GPU should not hire judges with no journalistic background”.

For Bakary Ceesay of The Voice Newspaper, the award should cover all areas of reporting. “Journalists should not be asked to send applications, the Union should monitor and take it as a responsibility to gather all newspapers, broadcast and online content and review them to come out with award winning stories. We expect the judges to be an independent person with journalistic background.”

“The running of the GPU is going worse because the current executive did not want to be answerable to the general membership hence they are not calling for meetings to inform members of what is going on before deciding on our behalf. The award idea is good but the implementation is a mess which is due to poor communication between the union and its members”.

Fatou Sowe of Daily Observer Newspaper said that in her view the award lacks seriousness. She raised a question on why a differential treatment of awarding a single nominee in environment category and denied awarding a single nominee on children reporting category.

“The GPU should set standard for journalists to build confidence and take part in the contest. We have seen executive members taking part to the extent of been awarded. The GPU awardees cannot be called the best journalists because the award comprises of only those who applied”.

Journalist Mamadou Edrisa Njie, a blogger also raised similar queries and further questioned the credibility of the selection process. “It is questionable if political reporters are not winning political award. There is also a winner whose story was not dated. I doubt whether the juries are in fact current in monitoring news. Some reporters only write a story for the purpose of the award and not to improve. The Union should listen to us”.

GPU’s Responds

The secretary general of the GPU, Saikou Jammeh said that the award was meant to motivate journalists and promote excellence in the practice. “The media environment at the time we conceived this idea, wasn’t good for good journalism. Journalists are hardworking, they put their lives on the line for the common good, but that is hardly recognised. Promoting excellence is a work-in-progress. The award will not be the ultimate factor. We believe it is contributing. The quality of stories received this year is better. There’s healthy competition and that brings about improvement”.

With regard to the complains against the GPU, Jammeh said they have not received any formal complaints yet. “Of course the process is not perfect, we keep improving but the process is fair. Remember, it is a competition, and such is hardly fair in the eyes of everyone. Notwithstanding, if I know the specific criticisms, we are ready and willing to look into the merits”.

For the award, the SG said: “Except the GPU President’s Award, the Union has no say on who gets awarded. There’s an award committee. No GPU executive member sits on it. There are judges who are independent of the GPU or any media organisation. They make those decisions. If we have complains, we will ensure it is looked into by the committee and judges.

When we started last year, there was no funds. We decided to limit the categories to 15. We thought it would be easier to fund other categories. Now we have funding. Hopefully next year, we will expand”.

No Single Nominee Received Award

In responds to a general query of the unfairness of GPU’s jury of awarding a single nominee in the environment category and denying another single nominee in the children category, a judge refuted the allegation.

Hon. Samba Faal, one of the judges who sat in the selection process explained that in the overall submissions for the different categories contested, they have received a single submission in only the children category. This, he said, was the reason why the children category received no award since it was not contested.

“It was an oversight that two single nominees was printed in the brochure. I can remember we nominated two stories in the environment category. Only the children category received one submission.”

Faal further went on to explain how two people were awarded in the same category. According to him, the stories of the two nominees in the sport category were equally competent to be awarded.

“We look into accuracy, grammer, content and impact. There is no rule which says it has to be only one winner. There are criteria and it’s the discretion of the Judges, if both nominated stories met standard, then they can be awarded. They may be from the same media house but they are contested as individuals. We are not looking at the institutions but the individual stories”.

Recommendations

All journalists interviewed embraced the union’s initiative in coming up with award programme for journalists. However, with all the queries, The Gambian journalists have some recommendations for their umbrella body.

Dawda Faye, GPU’s Best Health Journalist Awardee 2011, recommended that the union includes court reporting in the coming programmes.

Momodou Jawo, Daily Observer also recommended the union to create investigative category in the coming award. He further recommended for the awards to include cash and not empty medals.

Also on the recommendations, Gambian pen-pushers called on the union to look into the list of its hired judges and next time come up with those that have the experience and at the same time practicing as well.

by Meita Touray