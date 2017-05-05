Gambian Journalists React to World Press Freedom Day

Gambian Journalists across the country have expressed delight in the manner they celebrated this year’s World Press Freedom Day in the country compared to the previous years.

In a Daily Observer interview on Tuesday at the celebration on the theme “Critical Minds for Critical Times”, Musa Sise, a member of The Gambia Press Union (GPU) described this year’s celebration as very significant in the annals of recent history and development in the Gambian media to have come up this age and freely celebrating World Press Freedom Day, noting that the need of this day cannot be overemphasized because this was unthinkable in recent years.

Sanna Camara, a journalist said that for the past 16 years of his journalist experienced, they (journalists) have never celebrated such a day like this.

Commenting on the way forward of the media, he said that the media has a lot of opportunity in the new found freedom but there would be some challenges along the way.

He expressed optimism that the new found freedom would be translated into lots of credible information going into the public to be absorbed, while taking example from some media institutions who are broadcasting or publishing very critical stories which they couldn’t feature before.

Camara went on to challenge the media and journalists to manage the new found freedom and also be responsible, adding they should use it to maximize information to the public.

Lamin Fatty, also a journalist described the day as very important day for him, as the new Gambia has signified that there would be a press freedom in the country.

“Gambia, we are hoping for a press freedom which can go a long way in developing our country,” he said.

According to him, the President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has promised press freedom, which means a lot to the Gambian journalists and media at large, while also challenging journalists to be responsible in the new found freedom.

by Arfang M.S. Camara