Gambian Modeling Industry Needs Upgrading Gambian Model

A young Gambian model has said that the modeling industry in the country needs adjustment and thus urged the new government to critically look at ways of transforming the industry to match international standards.

Makuta Sanneh in an exclusive interview with What’s On, said she would like to see the new government open doors for more credible modeling agencies.

“Let them give us our rights because we are also benefiting from this modeling. So, I will like to see Gambian models taking the center stage and representing The Gambia at international level ”

While hailing the modeling agencies for their move to promote the industry, the 21-year old however, stressed the need for government to support agencies in the form of facilitating financial support to models, who have the opportunity to compete outside the country.

“Because of financial problems, many models can’t represent the country abroad.”

Exploitation

The upcoming model called on modelling agencies and managers to stop exploiting the country’s young talents.

Quizzed as to whether she encountered any difficulty in the sector, she added; “Yes! because I have faced some difficulties in the sector, as there are some modeling agencies and managers, who would offer opportunities to you [the model] in order to sleep with them in return. This is a big challenge and it is not only discouraging parents but even the girls that want to go into modeling,” she told this medium.

A resident of Kanifing Estate where she lives with her grandmother and siblings, the fast rising star was a graduated of SOS Senior Secondary School.

Starting her modeling career with a beauty pageant during the Miss SOS Senior School in 2010, the young sensation since then, has developed keen passion in the domain.

“It is something I found myself into with the invitation from Nyanya’s Design for a photo shot,’ she added.

“Modeling is a very good job for me because it makes me learn new things each and everyday. Among the many competitions I participated are, Miss KMC 2015 and Miss West Africa Gambia organized by Ida Bidwel in 2013.”

As one of the most promising models in the country, Makuta said the modeling industry is still at a slow pace even though there are few modeling agencies. “Yet still, modeling is a seasonal occupation in The Gambia. The Gambia’s modeling industry needs to be upgraded. I want to take the Gambian flag to international modelling competitions,” she added.

Makuta is currently pursuing a mass communication course at Stratford College of management. She finally thanked her family, fans, grandmother and and manager Nyanya’s Desgin for the support.

by Alieu Ceesay