Gambian Philanthropist Gives computers to Sukuta LBS

The founder of African Youth Skill Centre, Mustapha Janneh on Monday donated seven computers to Sukuta Lower Basic School.

The computers were donated through the help of Viktor Marx of Kulturskolan Raketeh and Bjorkhafen elementary Schools in Stockholm, Sweden.

Presenting the computers, Amadou Fandeh, a friend to Mustapha Janneh expressed delight in giving back to his own community.

“The proper usage of this computer will go a long way in helping the children and will also gives us the encouragement to further help the school”, said Mr. Fandeh.

The headmaster of the school, Kebba Conteh lauded Mr Janneh for his invaluable support, saying he’s working tirelessly to give back to his community.

Conteh described the gesture as a manifestation of his interest in helping the community of Sukuta, pointing out that a student population of three-thousand is not a small number and satisfying such numbers is not easy; thus the need for more support from all and sundry will be greatly appreciated.

This, he added, makes the intervention of philanthropists crucial so as to ease the burden. He thus urged the children to put the computers into good use.

In receiving the computers, Lamin Daffeh, a computer teacher at the school, expressed gratitude to the donors, saying the computers will go a long way in boosting the school computer lab and enable more kids to have access in learning to use computers.

He used the forum to appeal to other donors to come to their aid, affirming that any meaningful development cannot be achieved individually, thus the need for collaboration.

by Hadang Daffeh