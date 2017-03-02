Gambian Women Remain Under-represented at National Assembly Says UN Resident Coordinator

Ms. Ade Mamonane Lekoetje, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in The Gambia has said that in The Gambia Women remain under-represented as political leaders and elected officials.

She disclosed that the percentage of women in the National Assembly is below 10 percent, which is still well below the 30 percent target of the African Union, and far from the global target of 50/50 gender balance in representation.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in The Gambia made these remarks yesterday at a training workshop organised by the West Africa Network for Peace Building (WANEP) The Gambia, in collaboration with the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights -West Africa Regional office and Article 19.

The two-day training workshop brought together 40 aspiring female candidates for the forthcoming National Assembly Elections.

She pointed out that the lack of financial resources seriously hinder the participation of women in politics.

Ms. Lekoetje said the meeting brought together ambitious and talented women and would serve as a forum for sharing good practices and lessons learned.

She commended the Government of The Gambia for its efforts in placing women at key decision-making positions, including ministers, Permanent Secretaries and organisation heads.

Deputising the Vice President, Nancy Nyang, Permanent Secretary at the office of the Vice President and Minister of Women Affairs stated that it is high time women assumed active role in politics and stop clapping or chanting slogans of political parties.

She believed that the limited participation of women should now be a thing of the past, arguing that UN Resolution 1325 advocates for peace and security of women.

She thanked WANEP- The Gambia, Article 19 and Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights -West Africa regional office for organising the training.

Fatou Jagne-Senghor, Regional Director Article 19 cited the low participation of women as a cause for concern. As such, she called on the sélection committees of all political parties to be gender sensitive and encourage aspiring female candidates to contest in the forthcoming parliamentary élections. Given that The Gambia has ushered in a new era, she said more women should be vying for National Assembly seats.

MS Anna Jones, National Network Coordinator WANEP-The Gambia described the training as important as it would provide the potential candidates with a rare opportunity to retrace the steps of Gambian women from colonialism to date who not only laid the foundation for women’s participation in the political process but paved the way for Gambian women today to also play their part in politics and decision making.

She added that in The Gambia, women represent more than half of the country’s population accounting for 50.5% according to the 2013 census.

by Momodou Faal