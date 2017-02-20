Gambians Condemn ‘Harassment’ of Ex-VP Njie-Saidy at State Reception

Gambians both home and abroad have condemned the recent harassment and intimidation meted out to the former Vice President and Minister of Women’s Affairs Aja Dr. Isatou Njie-Saidy by one Tuku Jallow at a reception held at the eve of the country’s independence anniversary at a hotel in Senegambia.

Honorable Seedy Njie, the spokesperson of the Alliance for Patriotic Re-Orientation and Construction (APRC) who spoke to this reporter condemned the act describing it as shocking.

“I learn with dismay and shock on Tuku Jallow’s act as the ring leader of that hooliganism,” he said, describing the act as on Gambian and is against the spirit of President Adama Barrow’s invitation. He called on Gambians to maintain the peace and stability and respect each other.

“We have to put aside our political differences and work for the development of the country,” he urged.

When this reporter contacted Mr. Halifa Sallah, the coalition spokesperson, he said he is not aware of the incident. “Well if it is something that happens it should have not happen, however am happy that you put this to me. Am going to inform the reconciliation committee about the matter,” Mr. Sallah stated,

For his part, Lawyer Ibrahim Jallow stated that, “Madam Isatou Njie-Saidy’s integrity, by people who professed to have relayed on the dictates of freedom of speech, to disrespectfully assault and insult the former Vice – President in a programme she was officially invited as former –vice President of The Gambia. While everyone is entitled to his/her opinion, no one is entitled to attack the personality or person of another under the law,”.

The government should take it upon itself as a duty to provide the former VP with security, and advice Gambians to be wary of prejudiced and taking the law into their own hands, as such conduct can yield insecurity and disturbance of peace and order we enjoy in the Gambia.

“It must be noted that, the attack on former V.P – Isatou Njie-Saidy was not the only personal vituperation on fellow citizens, several persons have complained of been victims of jaundiced and malicious attacks,” he noted.

According to him, it is obvious that since Gambia attained its’ new government through the widely praised presidential elections, some people are not interested in issues affecting their welfare, but character assassinations, personal attacks and abuses. The worst of the diatribes came from people who are highly-respected Gambians, who resorted to offensive language by attacking the personalities and patriotism of other well-meaning Gambians.

“The fact that the former V.P served in the former government of The Gambia for several years, means nothing to these people. Every Gambian must enjoy the right to hold opinion, voice and judge those who have been elected to govern us without being too excessive in their conducts and utterances against their fellow citizens.”

Condemning “such misbehaviours”, many took on “facebook” describing the act as disrespectful to not only the former vice president but Gambians at large, adding that some peolpe are still looking for ways of distabilizing our beloved country that is why they are still provoking Jammeh’s comrades and APRC at large.

by Momodou Jawo