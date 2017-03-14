Gambians in Saudi Celebrate Nation’s 52nd Independence Anniversary

The Gambian Community in Jeddah, Mecca and Medina in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recently celebrated both The Gambia’s 52nd Independence Anniversary and the inauguration of the newly elected President, H.E. Adama Barrow.

The event, according to the Consul General of The Gambia in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Retired Brigadier General, Lamin Satu Bojang was organised by The Gambian Women’s Association in Jeddah. The occasion was attended by both Saudi nationals and Africans in Jeddah.

The Senegalese community was led to this historic occasion by the newly appointed Consul General of Senegal in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In his keynote address at the event, Consul General Bojang thanked all those who graced the occasion more especially The Gambian Jeddah Women’s Association for their commitment and love for their country.

He reminded the gathering that The Gambia’s rich cultural heritage and sense of unity and her diverse ethno linguistic mix gives The Gambia an advantage to nurture mutual tolerance.

According to him, this sense bonds Gambians together and it also provides the bearing for Gambians to handle differences related to religion and ethnicity peacefully.

“The peaceful and hospitable nature of Gambians earned them the Slogan: The Smiling Coast of Africa,” he informed the gathering.

He reminded the gathering that The Gambia gained her Independence on 18th February 1965, which marked the end of the 4 century colonial rule, while noting that despite colonial rule Gambians improved their positions, democracy and freedom over the period.

“Many people were appreciative of the will of the Gambians by standing independently of her own. The Gambia’s 52 years of nationhood made remarkable progress in all areas of human endeavours.”

According H.E. Bojang, Gambian people have the belief that the new dispensation will nurture and inculcate harmony and respect of the rule of law while noting that the entrepreneurial spirit of the Gambia would be rejuvenated.

On behalf of The Gambian community in Saudi, Bojang expressed his profound thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in particular to The Gambian Women’s Association in Jeddah.

by Lamin B. Darboe