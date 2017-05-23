Gambians in Spain Hailed for Being Peaceful

The Gambian ambassador in Kingdom of Spain has affirmed that Gambians in Spain are always praised by the various Spanish authorities for being disciplined, peaceful and hardworking and this made them worthy ambassadors of The Gambia in the Kingdom of Spain which I am really proud of.

Ambassador Lang Yabou, in an interview with Foreign Affairs’ communication officer Saikou Ceesay, said another important success of Gambians in Spain is their proactive nature in seeking for funding and partnership for community based projects in The Gambia especially in the areas of health and agriculture among others. “With this, they continue to complement the development efforts of the Government by contributing greatly to the development of their villages and towns in The Gambia as well as catering for the daily needs of their families, relatives and friends,” he said.

“It must also be pointed out that, most Gambians in Spain are working in the informal sector,” he said.

However, he said, some parents are now very conscious about the importance of educating their children and are even sponsoring them up to university level. “These are indeed role models in the communities they come from and we continue to encourage all Gambians to give their children sound education because with a good education background the opportunities are unlimited.”

He pointed out that a large number of Gambian migrants especially those who arrived in Spain from the 1970s are mainly agricultural and industrial workers most of whom have become successful in one way or the other. Generally, a lot of them have done very well for themselves both in Spain and in The Gambia over the years. It is a known fact that the majority of Gambians who came to Spain did it through irregular migration.

“But thank God most of them were able to regularize their status and are legally resident in the country and a sizeable number of them have acquired Spanish nationality,” he said. “Therefore, for reasons of fairness and impartiality, I would not like to single out individuals as icons or role models but Gambians both collectively under the banner of their various associations or individually have integrated very well into the Spanish society, and there are a lot of role models

among them worthy of emulation in terms of integrity, hard work, patriotism, cultural and social affinity to their families and country of origin.”

Mr. Yabou said that it is also evident that, because of their success, the amount of Diaspora remittances from Gambians in Spain is among the highest for The Gambia. He added that a lot of them continue to make personal investments in properties and other assets and today, a number of them have established successful businesses doing retail, telecommunication, travel agents as well as money transfers both in The Gambia and in Spain creating jobs and wealth for themselves, their employees and the society as a whole.

“The successes registered by Gambians in Spain enable them to continue to contribute positively to the development of the Spanish society by being business owners, employees, tax payers,” he said.

He talked about the political cooperation between the two countries, indicating that politically, the two countries have been cooperating very well at the international level on issues of mutual interest and concern. “It could be recalled that the Kingdom of Spain was the President of the United Nations Security Council for the month of December, 2016 and we have all seen how the President and other members of the Security Council stood by the Gambian people to help in upholding the will of the people and resolve the political impasse.”

The government and people of Spain, he said economically and financially, prior to the economic crisis provided a number of development assistance and support to The Gambia during the Spanish III Development Master Plan and before, such as the re-construction of The Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute (opened in 2013), GAM-Jobs Project under the Trade Ministry, cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior.

The government of Spain through the Democratic Governance Thematic Trust Fund also provided the sum of US$1.45 million to the UNDP regional Bureau to fund The Gambia Government’s Civil Service Reform Project under the Personnel Management Office, Office of the President between 2007-2010. This is in addition to the institutional support rendered to the National Training Authority in terms of refurbishing some major training centers across the country such as the GTTI, Chamen Training Institute.

by Saikou Ceesay