Gambia’s Ambassador to Turkey Commends Students for Unity

Gambia’s ambassador to the Republic of Turkey Mr. Momodou Badjie has commended the Association of Gambian students’ in Turkey (AGAST) for their unification.

Speaking at the student forum 2017 in Istanbul organised by AGAST, Ambassador Badjie told the students that The Gambia is bigger than any one of them thus he urged them to do everything possible to continue promoting cordial relations and work for a better Gambia.

He told students to learn lessons from their host country, Turkey that witnessed an attempted coup d’état in July 15, 2016, which was halted by popular citizens who showed patriotism and nationalism to their country.’

The Gambian diplomat said The Gambia’s December 1, 2016 election was a similar demonstrative case in point to that of Turkey.

The year 2016 is the first time that The Gambia witnessed democratic transfer of leadership from one president to another through the ballot box since independence.

“The Gambia needs your various specialisations for National development,” he said, calling on students to nurture tolerant and always work as a group in championing the positive activities they’re doing for the overall betterment of the country (The Gambia).

He also commended Turkish authorities for their magnanimity towards Gambian students’ in Turkey.

Mr. Osman Develiglu, mayor of Bahceliver Municipality, Istanbul, congratulated The Gambia through its ambassador (Badjie) for peaceful transfer of power to the new president, Adama Barrow.

He urged Gambian students to always work assiduously harder in the academia so that upon completion of their studies they will return home and serve their country.

Job Search, the mayor of Bahceliver said securing a job after graduation is difficult, but never relent in searching for jobs. “You will come across one.”

The outgoing president of Gambian students’ in Turkey, Mr. Ebrima S. Njie, stated that the forum create an avenue for intellectual discourse and submission of solutions to number of problems hindering the students and their country as a whole.

He further expressed gratitude to Turkish authorities for their benevolence to the Gambian students’ in Turkey. “I would like to challenge my fellow students to always propagate commitment and sense of unity to the association for better progress,” out-going president, Ebrima S. Njie urged students.

The incoming vice-president, Abass Darboe, who spoke on behalf of his executive affirmed that expectations are high on them, thus they intend to work harder than the previous executive and during their term in office they would as well try to support future students by facilitating for their smooth arrival to Turkey.

The Association of Gambian Students’ in Turkey (AGAST) was established in 2010 with the sole aim of fostering unity and welfare of students in various areas. The Istanbul student forum 2017 ended with election of new executives into office.

by Yaya B. Baldeh in Istanbul, Turkey