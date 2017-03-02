GAMCOTRAP, NED Capacitise CRR Women on Politics

The Gambia Committee on Traditional Practices Affecting the Health of Women and Children (GAMCOTRAP) in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) recently convened a three-day separate sensitisation forums in three districts in the Central River Region (CRR), North.

The sensitisation forums were held at Njoro Toro in Lower Saloum, Touba Kota in Niani District and Niani Bani in Sami District. The forums were aimed at improving the awareness of women in politics, women’s right, right to education and protection from all forms of discrimination.

Speaking at one of the forums, Dr. Mary Small, the Acting Executive Director of GAMCOTRAP, said the forums are designed to ensure women are engage effectively in politics, good governance and leadership positions, saying over the years women were engaged in politics, but not as effective as it should be owing it to the fact that they became Yaay Komping, cooks during campaigns and rallies.

In view of this fact, she added, some of their concerns were not addressed, pointing out that GAMCOTRAP being aware of this fact, thought it wise to enlighten them on their roles in a bid to ensure their effective participation in politics.

While underscoring the significance of the sensitisation, Dr Small noted it would go a long way in creating more awareness with regards to women’s participation in politics.

She outlined that her organisation cannot empower women alone, citing the need for joint efforts and holistic approach; thus the involvement of the National Council for Civic Education on the ground to better educate women on their constitutional right on politics and right of women among others.

“Radio shows have being organised to better sensitise the public on the rights of women in politics alongside the meetings that are broadcasted on community radio stations, and also published on newspapers in order to disseminate the information to the public,” she said.

However, she revealed that economic aspect also hampered the high contribution of women in politics, as it is expensive and some may be financially challenged to sponsore themselves in politics, especially the independent candidate who may lack financial support.

She thus enjoined women to unite as one in order to contribute their quota in the political arena.

For his part, Kebba O. Jobe, officer at the National Council for Civic Education reminded the gathering that every citizens of the country with full age and capacity shall have the right, without unreasonable restriction to take part in the conduct of public affairs, directly or through freely chosen representatives, to vote and stand for election at genuine periodic election for public office.

Election, he went on, shall be universal and equal suffrage and be held by secret ballot, to have access, on general terms of equality to public service in The Gambia.

According to him, women shall be accorded full and equal dignity of person within men, noting that they shall have the right to equal treatment with men, including equal opportunities in political, economic and social activities.

Jobe further underscored the importance of citizen’s right to education, stressing that all person have the right to equal education opportunities and facilities and with a view to achieving the full realisation of that right.

He added that basic education shall be free, compulsory and available to all, secondary education, including technical and vocational education, shall be generally available and accessible to all.

