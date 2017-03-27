GAMCOY 19 Claims D54M DEDUCTED From Their Monies

Some personnel of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) who were part of The Gambia Contingent 19 (Gamcoy 19), and have just returned from the trouble region of Darfur disclosed that they were deducted a staggering amount of D54, 632, 448 from their allowances.

According to our sources, The Gambia Government deducts US$5572 from each of the 208 personnel of Gamcoy 19.



“Before, we were accusing the former government of deducting our monies, but still now, the trend continues. The first six months of our one year salaries from the UN were US$1336 per person, – meaning every month we received US$1336 for the first 6 months. However, there was an increment from $1336 to $1410. Upon our arrival in The Gambia, we were not expecting this huge deduction to happen. I can tell you that more than 30% was deducted from our allowances,” says an anonymous source.

They explained that out of the US$1336 that they were paid from their first six months, they only received US$907, and the US$429 was deducted per month from the salaries of the 208 personnel. Coming back to our second half of our stay in Darfur (the last six months), they disclosed that they were receiving $1410, but they were only paid US$927.

“Well I can tell you that $5472 was deducted from each personnel of Gamcoy 19, for a period of one year. If you value this into dalasis, definitely it is huge money that we were not expecting the government or GAF leaders to massively deduct this amount from our allowances,” the source stated.

“We want to know who is responsible for his deduction because the present CDS know about it for the fact that he was in the system, so he know where the money is going to,” the source added. “If the police are receiving more than us and are only deducted 10%, why are we been deducted more than 30%. We think this is not fair and everybody knew the situation in Darfur. We are demanding from the authorities in charge of the GAF to set a board and investigate this money,” he stated.

Our source added that there was nobody in the Armed Forces who was happy about this massive deduction. They therefore, urged the government to refund some of the monies deducted from their salaries even if it is 20%.

“Definitely we should contribute something to the government, but the amount of money they are deducting from us is too much. I can assure you that our Finance and Administration Department did not brief the new government about the deductions. So we suspect that they are concealing it. This is a serious concern for every member of the Gambia Armed Forces, thus the authorities should act immediately,” they urged.

Commenting on the issue, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), Lieutenant Colonel Omar Bojang said currently the GAF and the Ministry of Finance have set up a board and are looking into the issue. “Well, I cannot tell you whether D54, 632, 448 was deducted from their allowances because I don’t have such figures. But, 30% was deducted from them and this does not only start from Gamcoy 19. Even if 30% is been deducted from their allowances but 70% is given to them cash,” he revealed.

PRO Bojang added that a board has already been set-up and that they were going to look into it and review it, with a possibility that some amount would be given back to them.

by Momodou Jawo