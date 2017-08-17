Gamtel Completes Refurbishing Bakau Branch

The newly refurbished Gamtel branch in Bakau was on Wednesday commissioned for public use. It was refurbished to provide quality and affordable services for the inhabitants of Bakau. Prior to its commissioning, the Bakau Gamtel branch was housed at Gampost office.

Held at the newly refurbished complex in Bakau, the ceremony brought together customers and stakeholders amongst others. The ceremony was characterised by installation of new telephone lines as well as the ADSL and Super Xpress broadband service as part of a promotional offer.

Speaking at the occasion, the representative of the deputy managing director of Gamtel, Sarjo Ceesay said that reopening the branch was meant to provide quality and affordable services to the people of Bakau, adding that Gamtel being the country’s telecom giant will always lay the foundation for others to follow.

He also hailed the management and staff of Gamtel for their tireless effort in providing quality services for the people of The Gambia, adding that they are here to always satisfy customers.

Awa Sambou Jobarteh, senior manager, Customer Care Service said Bakau branch which is in the Tourism Development Area will reinforce the country’s capacity to serve its business and customers especially those in the communication sector.

Peter John Gomez, acting director, Customer Service spoke about the three promotional services, noting that the ADSL Internet connection promotion service would help Gamtel customers to have high speed internet service on their land phones with no interruption.

He added that the ADSL connection is an ideal broadband internet connection for residential, schools, businesses amongst others. He said they also have the Gamtel Fibre broadband internet connection for businesses which is always in a high speed.

He also thanked their customers for giving them the opportunity to grow, foster and build the idea that was a mere though.

Mustapha Ceesay, senior manager, Marketing said they have special Tobaski promotion in Bakau to compensate the people of Bakau. He said this is because the people of Bakau have always been good partners with Gamtel.

Others who spoke at the occasion include the alkalo of Bakau, Alhagie Luntang Jaiteh, and the National Assembly member for Bakau, Hon. Assan Touray.

by Arfang M.S. Camara