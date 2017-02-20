Gamtel/Gamcel Inaugurates Multi-Million Contact Centre

The board of directors and management of Gamtel/Gamcel last Tuesday inaugurated a multi-million dalasi contact centre in Abuko.

The centre, according to officials, is meant to improve service delivery as well as ensure customer satisfaction with professionalism.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager Gamtel/Gamcel, Elizabeth Johnson, underscored the importance of the centre, saying the opening of the contact centre is the beginning of a new phase in both institutions.

“The contact centre would serve as a very important infrastructure for the two companies. We want to task the staff of the new centre to represent the institutions with professionalism when delivering services to our esteem customers,” she said.

The management of Gamtel/Gamcel, she went on, have done its part by building an edifice contact centre and added; “It is now the duty of the staff to ensure that the call centrerealise its potentials with better customer care”.

Sarjo Khan, director of Customer Services at Gamcel, said the new cdevelopment is going to serve as an interactive centre between their staff and customers.

“Basically the idea is just to enhace the customer relations and satisfaction of the institutions. It would also address the issue of customer complaints that we receive daily concerning calls that are not being pick by our staff,” he said.

“It was due to the poor system we were using but now having a full fledge modern state-of-the-earth call centre, all issues will be taking care of accordingly and on time.

Now our customers will appreciate our services, thus ensuring service delivery as it is all about having quality delivering of our services on time and in a professional manner. We spent millions of dalasi on this contact centre just to ensure that our services are shifted into a new paradigm,” he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Sarjo Ceesay, Gamtel/Gamcel company secretary revealed that it took them one year to screen the staff for the new centre, which means they have the best in terms of training, knowledge and commitment.

“I implored on the management to motivate the staff not in terms of money, but to organise training package that would widen the horizon and skills”, he said.

Malang Bass, deputy managing director of Gamtel/Gamcel, underscored the great importance both institutions attached to the contact centre.

by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan