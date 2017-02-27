Gaye Njoro Hair Dressing Plus Graduates 120 Students

Gaye Njoro Hair Dressing Plus on Saturday held its 7th graduation ceremony for 120 students in the fields of hair dressing, tailoring, catering and therapy massage among others.

Founded by a Gambian social entrepreneur, Fatou Saine-Gaye, the centre since inception has graduated over 2000 youth, some of whom are now exploring their skills in various domains, thereby contributing to national development.

The latest batch also included students from the Gaye Njoro Centre in Farafenni.

At the graduation ceremony held at a local hotel in Kololi, the founder of Gaye Njoro, Fatou Saine-Gaye said her centre continues to celebrate so many successes in their quest to support and empower youths in the country to be independent.

According to her, so many Gambians have earned marketable skills and are serving as job creators and not job seekers in the country

She called on youths to take up entrepreneurship development, as it plays a critical role in the socio-economic development of any country.

She also reminded students to be discipline and steadfast;virtues she went on, are needed in their daily engagements.

Binta Jallow from NAQAA commended the founder of Gaye Njoro for leading by example.

She pledged her office’s support to the institution at all times, further urging them to be good ambassadors of the centre.

Dr. Cherno Omar Barry, an educationist revealed that between 2012 and 2014, there has been a National Completion Rate at the Senior School of 30 to 35% at the national level with the body being in the majority.

“Within the same period, there has been a Gross Enrolment rate, for Senior School Education, of 36 to 41% at national level which the boys still leading. It was in September 2015 that Secondary School education had been declared free. What we expect soon is that students leaving secondary schools will increase greatly in the coming years. The question we will need to ask ourselves is, is the Government ready to accommodate all of them in post-secondary institutions?”

While congratulating the graduating students, Barry advised them to be faithful and patriotic to their country.

“When you leave here, waste no time to contribute your quota to national development. It is time that we change our mindset towards technical and vocational education and training. It is also time we initiate projects that will encourage and empower our children who are dying by risking themselves on the dangerous and the deadly journeys to countries that can only offer continous harassment and insecurity,” he warned.

To Gambians, he went on, the time has come for them to take the bull by the horn and work to develop the country.

James Gomez of the Ministry of Higher Education spoke of the need to have entrepreneurial training centres decentralised across the country, while commending Madam Saine-Gaye for moving in that direction.

Minister Gomez expressed optimism that the graduants would serve as agents of change in the country, while giving assurances of his Ministry’s support to vocational training.

Yusupha Keita of GIEPA and Abdoulie Baks Touray of Relax Sahel, both echoed similar sentiments.

The event was attended by family members and relatives, and also featured the showcasing of creative work by the students as well as a presentation of awards and certificates to the students.

by Fatou Trawally