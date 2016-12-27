G/Bissau PM Calls on ECOWAS to Recognise Safra

The prime minister of Guinea Bissau has called on the ECOWAS member countries to recognise Safra, which aims to complement the efforts of African Union and the sub-regional bloc.

SAFRA is a French acronym meaning “Week of Friendship and Fraternity”. It has been in existence for over 30 years and since its inception has brought together people in the sub-region to participate in trade fairs, sports, cultural activities, and symposia in order to craft awareness and recognition of the proletariat for a greater community participation and involvement in the Ecowas integration process.

Being held in Guinea Bissau this year, the event brought together border towns in the sub-region to serve as a link for the quest of maintaining peace, stability and socio-economic development.

Umar Sissoko Embalo, the prime minister of Guinea Bissau, who presided over the opening session took the opportunity to call on the ECOWAS and the African Union to recognise SAFRA as an awareness creation platform which has the potential of leading the sub-region to full economic integration.

PM Embalo describes Safra as a first-step mechanism that should be used in the control and prevention of conflict, nurture culture of peace and tolerance for our African children and youth. He said the ECOWAS and the African Union should also recognise Safra as partner in its quest for integration. He promised to further advocate for ECOWAS and AU to recognise Safra so as to enable them institutionalise it in the activities of ECOWAS and AU.

He called for active participation of participants particularly during conference, to enable them come with tangible recommendation.

For his part, the president of Safra, Mamma Ansumana Manneh, dwelled on the significance of the week-long sub-regional event. He said since inception of Safra, a lot of remarkable achievements have been registered particularly in the area of free movement of people, and goods and services in the six affiliated countries.

Safra’s week-long event according to him has the objectives of strengthening the mutual working relationship that exists among the participating countries and also in the maintenance of peace and stability.

“Our aims and objectives among others are to ensure that there is peace and tranquility among the participating countries and Africa as a whole,” the president of Safra remarks.

Mamma Ansumana Manneh added that the event has also taken a significant stance in the improvement of cultural diversity among affiliated member states, enabling them to share and learn from best practices. He enjoined the various speakers to urge the Ecowas to recognise Safra as a body that is working to complement their aims and objectives.

The governor of Gabou, Momodou Baidou Bah, said the importance of the week-long sub-regional initiative cannot be over-emphasised, adding that it will go a long way towards complementing the efforts of the heads of state and government of the participating countries.

He described Safra as a brilliant initiative, thus, called on the participating countries to live up to expectation in ensuring that the event achieves its goal.

The president of IF-Safra, Ya Awa Jagne, also joined various speakers in calling for the institutionalisation of Safra in Ecowas. Safra she said does not only create socialisation among member states, but also promotes peace within the sub-region.

There was cultural display by various participating countries at the opening of the event.

by Momodou Jawo in Guinea Bissau