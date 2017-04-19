GDC Donates 100 Bags of Cement to Nema Wasulu Kunda

Gambia Democratic Congress, one of the political parties in the country, recently donated 100 bags of cement and iron rods together with a staggering cash amount of D27,000 to Nema Wasulu.

The move is part of the party’s contribution to the construction of a footpath bridge in Nema Wasulu Kunda, through the Baobab Youth Development Association.

Awa Bah, the vice chairman of the Baobab Youth Development Association, gave a brief background of the association, saying it was established on the 10th of May 2010.

“It’s always been part of our mandate to help communities in The Gambia”.

According to her, the move to assist in the construction of a footpath bridge as well as streets in the area; is part of their service to the community, pointing out that they are currently helping in the reconstruction of the community market.

Presenting the items, Ali Nget, GDC’s National Assembly candidate for Old Yundum Constituency in the just concluded National Assembly Election, said GDC has and will always care for The Gambia and its people, by visiting villages across the country to know their problems for redress.

Abdoulie Cham, the secretary general of Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), remarked that their party leader Mama Kandeh is here for a revolution to give Gambia and her people the much needed support and love that they deserve.

Cham called on the youth in the area to come out and assist in the construction of the bridge, positing that the strength of any community lies in the hand of its youths.

Toumani Jassey, the Alkalo of Nema Wasulu Kunda, expressed gratitude to the party’s leader for the generosity. “When it rains we cannot move out because of the water, our women and children cannot go to the market or school.”

He went on to congratulate the GDC leader on behalf of his entire village for the magnanimity.



by Tida Janneh & Olimatou Coker