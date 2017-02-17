GDC Set For Parliamentary Election

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) party through its party National Youth Mobiliser, Modou I Cham commonly known as MC has disclosed their readiness to contest in the upcoming Parlimentary elections, which is slated to take place on Thursday 6th April 2017.

Speaking to the Daily Observer on Wednesday, Mr. Cham stated that The Gambia Democratic Congress was formed in April, 2016 and had gained 17 percent during the Presidential Election in December, 2016.

He said Gambia Democratic party (GDC) would be embarking on a 10 days nationwide tour to meet youth groups around the country, adding that he would be accompanied by women group leaders and youth leaders from different regions to hold series of meetings across the country to discuss with the Gambian people about the state of the country in preparation for the fourth coming National Assembly elections.

The GDC National Youth Mobiliser highlighted that the GDC youth wings tour would discuss and address the need for unity and reconciliation of the country after the 1st, December 2017 Presidential Elections.

He further urged the Gambians to support and vote for their candidates.

by Isatou M. Ceesay