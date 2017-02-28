General Kinteh Back as Army Chief

Lieutenant General Masanneh Kineth who once served as the Chief of Defense Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces is back again as head of the Gambian military. He replaces Lieutenant General Ousman Bargie who was discharged of his duty as the Army Chief, and will be redeployed to Foreign Service.

General Kinteh, as he is commonly known, was in the foreign mission after he was discharged from the military together with other generals by the former President few years.

In an interview with reporters at Defense headquarters, General Kinteh commended President Barrow for choosing him to lead the Gambia Armed Force after four years in Foreign Service. “I feel honoured for that opportunity.”

He said the new government has plans to reform, restructure and transform the Gambia Armed Forces and the government thinks he (General Kinteh) would be crucial in ensuring that those tasks are carried out. “I will spare no efforts to carry out those reforms with the support and collaboration of partners, it is something we can achieve within a short possible time.”

General Kinteh said his immediate priorities are to bring back the confidence in the troops to lift their morale and enhance civil military relations that have been eroded over the period, as a result of the political impasse. “I want to make sure that we get over those hurdles and make sure that soldiers come out of themselves and see themselves as citizens of The Gambia who are to be respected, admired and be role models.”

He added that soldiers should see themselves as embodiments of protection and not somebody who preys on the weak and innocent citizens. “I will reconnect with the institution I love most; that is the Gambia Armed Forces.”

General Kinteh extolled the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff for holding the staff together, adding that most of the staff he found are the once he left when he went into foreign service, suggesting that to reconnect with the system is not going to be difficult. “If I cannot maintain peace and stability in The Gambia, it means I don’t have worth. My priority as a head of security institution is to ensure that there is peace and stability in the country.”

He reassured Gambians that the Gambia Armed Forces is back to work with each and every community, and institutions in ensuring that they build a very good civil military relationship.

by Omar Wally & Fatou Sowe