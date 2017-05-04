GID Boss: Immigration Never Sells Passports, ID Cards to Non-Gambians

The director general of The Gambia Immigration Department (GID), Pa Babucarr Mboob, has debunked news that the immigration officers are in the habit of selling Gambian national documents to non-Gambians.

“We are professional officers, and in fact we are well trained for that matter. If we want to sell passports or ID Cards, we will take it to the market and ring a bell so that people can come and we sell it to them. Gambians have to understand that we are doing everything possible to stop non-Gambians from acquiring our national documents. Documentation that support an individual to acquire passport does not come from the Immigration department,” he noted.

Speaking in a Daily Observer interview at the Passport Biometric Unit in Banjul during the maiden visit of the Interior minister, the GID boss urged Gambians to come to their aid and help in stamping the menace. According to him, sometimes they received passport applications from people signed by village alkalolu, district chief, the Justice of Peace and even National Assembly member of that particular constituency. “These are people that know the country more than you and I, and any question that they are asked by our panelist they answer it adequately. So who are we to deny them from that particular document?” he stated.

Message to Gambians

“We have to understand that citizenship is very sensitive. We all heard what happens in Ivory Coast and other countries which were as a result of citizenship. I can tell you that we reject lots of applications for the fact that we emphatically know that the applicants are not Gambians,” DG Mboob stated.

He urged Gambians to desist from convincing alkalolu and chiefs that an individual is a Gambian or is their relative just to acquire a Gambian document.

Gambian in the Diaspora

The immigration boss explained that right now, lots of youths are going through the ‘Backway’. “We are not encouraging them to use the Backway to Europe, but definitely when they settle down, it is significant for them to have passport,” he said. Therefore, he said those youths in the diaspora must be represented by their biological parents who should come or appear on their behalf at the panel and testify and prove to the panelists that they are the parent(s) of the applicant. “We in fact don’t stop there; we subject your biological parents to swear to an affidavit,” he said, adding that these among others are to ensure that whoever acquires our national document is a Gambian.

DG Mboob revealed that so many people have been convicted and sentenced in representing non-Gambians, who claimed to be Gambians and acquired our national documents.

by Momodou Jawo