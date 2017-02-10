Girlfriend-to-Girlfriend Project Disburses Funds to Women in Business

Takku Ligaye Girlfriend-to-Girlfriend Gambia Chapter recently disbursed a sum of 200,000 dalasis as loan to 40 local businesswomen in the country. The organisation also gave out 50 bags of rice mainly to the small-scale traders.

The 40 beneficiaries each received a sum of five thousand dalasi and a 50kg of rice, payable within six months. The move is designed to upgrade their already established small-scale businesses.

Formed by Louise Torbensen, the organisation over the years is committed in supporting and promoting its members by providing direct financial and emotional support to women living on the margins of hope without the backing of a global community.

Speaking at a presentation held at the Takku Ligaye Skills Centre in Bundung, Louise Torbensen, founder of the Project Gambia Chapter, thanked the women for their unity over the past three years. She called on them to always believe in themselves and support each other at all cost.

She urged beneficiaries to be role models and make the best use of the funds so as to enable others benefit from it in the near future.

For her part, Aji Amie Jatta, the Coordinator of the Girlfriend-to-Girlfriend Gambia Chapter, hailed the founder of the project for her benevolence.

She underscored the importance of the project, saying the project is providing direct aid to the less privilege women.

Jatta reminded beneficiaries that they are expected to pay the loan within a period of six months, noting that the first batch of beneficiaries have fulfilled the agreement by paying their bill on time.

The initiative, she went on, is a pilot project and is expected in other parts of the country soon.

The ambassador of the project Gambia Chapter, Sulayman Jammeh expressed similar sentiments.

He called on women to stay united saying with time a lot more would come their way.

by Lolly M. Camara