Girlfriend-to-Girlfriend Project Disburses Funds to Women in Business

Takku Legaye Girlfriend-to-Girlfriend Gambia Chapter on Monday disbursed a sum of 215,000 dalasis as loan to 25 local business women mainly the small-scale traders. The first batch of its members received seven thousand dalasis each, while the just recruited members, forming the second batch received five thousand dalasi each, payable within six months. The fund is designed to help upgrade their already established small scale businesses.

The Girlfriend-to-Girlfriend Gambia Chapter is a charity voluntary organization founded by Louise Torbensen. The Organisation also supports and promotes members by providing direct financial and emotional support to women living on the margins of hope without the backing of a global community.

The presentation ceremony held at the Takku Legaye Skills Centre in Bundung, attracted high profile dignitaries and a cross-section of the community members.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Yankuba Colley, the mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council, thanked the coordinators for what he called a step in the right direction, saying that it’s a good initiative taken by the team.

He therefore encouraged beneficiaries to be role models and make the best use of the funds to enable others as well benefit from it in the near future.

For her part, Aji Amie Jatta, the lady Councilor, who doubles as the coordinator of the Girlfriend-to-Girlfriend Gambia Chapter, thanked the founder of the charity for her benevolence towards the plight of Gambian women.

She described the initiative as a direct aid to the less privilege women, reminding the gathering that the beneficiaries are expected to pay the loan within a period of six months.

The first batch of its members has fulfilled the agreement by paying it on time. I want to remind the new members to emulate the old one.

She revealed that a pilot project is already in the West Coast Region and will soon be in other regions of the country.

The ambassador of the project Gambia Chapter, Sulayman Jammeh implored on women to maintain unity among themselves, saying with time such gesture will continue.

by Lolly M. Camara