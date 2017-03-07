Give 1 Holds Talk on Africa’s Way Forward

Senegalese-American super star, Alioune Badara Thiam, better known as Akon, accompanied by a high powered delegation and their Gambian partners on Sunday held lengthy discussion on finding possible solutions to some of the problems confronting African youths particularly in the entrepreneurial and employment sector.

The event held at a local hotel in Kololi was part of the activities marking the official launching of Akon’s Lighting Africa Solar project in The Gambia, which later took place at Sareh Pateh village.

However, the talks which lasted for one and a half hour, was centered on the role of young people in the new Gambia.

Speaking at the ceremony, Akon, who doubles as the Chief Guest of honour at the event, challenged Gambian youths to fully take part in meaningful development activities, as such initiative would not only benefit the country, but Africa as a whole.

“Let our generation dig up the hidden treasures of Africa and show the rest of the world who are keenly watching that, we are truly the African child,” he said.

The world’s renowned star credited for his stellar album ‘TROUBLE’, equally reminded young people that they have a crucial role to play in national development as they are the future leaders of the continent.

This, he added, makes it all the more reason for every young person to be determined to win the battle for this is the only way we can touch the sky.

Akon affirmed that the strength of Africa is unity and thus stressed the need for team work. “The more we develop a strong team spirit, the faster we can develop Africa”, the renowned superstar enthused.

To this end, he tasked Gambian youth to invest and engage in achievable projects, noting that by the Grace of Allah that “we will surely succeed. This is new Gambia so you have to start thinking new,” he stated.

For his part, Thione Nyang, President of Give 1 Project called on youths to desist from embarking on the dangerous sea journey commonly referred to as ‘Back-way’ in The Gambia in search of greener pasture.

According to him, the journey in recent times has claimed the lives of many people. “We know our politicians failed us but I believe it’s time that we start dreaming of touching the moon and we can definitely do this with team work. Africa needs African solutions and you the young people are the solution,” he affirmed.

Papa Yusupha Njie, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Solutions and Samba Bathilly, President of Solektra, both called on youth to be steadfast in their quest to contribute meaningfully to national development, recounting some of their success stories in their entrepreneurial life.

by Saffiatou Colley