Give1 Project Gambia Ends Advocacy Forum on Internet Laws

In its bid to create more awareness on rules and regulations governing internet laws and policies, thereby involving more youths in the mass communication sector, Give1 Project Gambia Chapter recently convened a day’s interactive session on the said topic at the American Corner along Kairaba Avenue.

Give1 Project Gambia Chapter, is a youth organization currently in the country working with different stakeholders and youth organisations from different sectors of society. The project is an ongoing programme with branches in the U.K. and U.S. It is being championed by the Senegalese-US based motivational speaker, Thione Nyang.

Addressing the gathering, Fatou Juka Darboe, executive secretary, described the project as timely and important, outlining that internet laws, policies and its regulations calls for concern and that it should be known to every person accessing the internet, especially young people.

According to her, they are not limiting themselves but to involve the key stakeholders from PURA, GNPC, Gamtel, INSIST GLOBAL among others, so as to shed more light on the topic of discussion.

She commended Alieu Badara Sowe, the National Coordinator of the project, for his constant support in making sure the project gain root in the country.

Darboe also thanked their panelists for taking their time to make the programme a success story, which according to her, was highly interactive and educative.

She expressed hope of staging more interactive sessions on the topical issues in the near future.



by Lolly M. Camara