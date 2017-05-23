GLFMPC Deny Disposing Toxic Waste In Ocean

The Golden Lead Fish Meal Processing Company (GLFMPC), in Gunjur has in strong terms denied disposing of toxic waste into the ocean following spat of criticisms on the social media on deteriorating environmental management pointed to the company.

In a statement sent to this medium, the company described rated itself at an infancy stage.

The company assured the public of its strong commitment to the development of The Gambia and protection of its natural resources on which they said sustainability depends as a business.

“We are accused of disposing toxic waste water from our factory into the ocean that kills fishes that litters the seashore of Gunjur. We assure you that we respect the ocean that gives us the fish and we are not disposing toxic waste water into the ocean. Golden Lead does not use any chemical in any form in our process. In addition, the waste water of our factory which is purely water from fish is directed to suck ways and is collected everyday by sewerage trucks. We want to state that we are not responsible of the oversupply of fish resulting into fish dumping in both on land and sea.”

As the social media creates doubts on the legitimacy of the company’s business, the release assured that Golden Lead, a Gambian company is established only in the Gambia and came into being through a legitimate process that begun from the investment promotion efforts of The Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA).

“It is through this process that we have legitimately acquired licenses to operate from the Ministry of Fisheries, National Environment Agency, Food Safety and Quality Authority and the Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration, Industry, and Employment. The process we went through in this country ultimately enabled us to acquire the Export Processing Zone License to operate and export,” the statement said.

“We are accused of dumping rotten fish on the sea shores of Gunjur. We assure you that we do not buy only to throw away at the end of the day when it rots. We are equipped with ultra-modern fish processing technology and we buy only what we can process for the day which is clearly communicated to the suppliers we work with,” the company said. It added that they are a processing factory depending on artisanal fishing industry for supply of fish and as such, they are not involved in the extraction or exploitation of water resources.

“We are a serious investment in the country with a total investment of 3 million dollars powering 2 million dalasi daily economic activity at the Gunjur fish landing site. We are also responsible investors that care about the environment of the Gambia as we all live here.”

The company indicated that the current situation of it factory and the Gunjur Fish Landing Site is a painful reminder of the fact that there was lack of social dialogue in many of the stakeholders of the Gunjur Fish Landing Site. Furthermore the situation is triggered by external factors beyond the control of Golden Lead Factory.

“We call for the organization of the fisheries sector in the Gambia so that issues and challenges in the sector are addressed in a professional manner.”

“We also want to assure you that we strongly value complying with the regulations of the environment and fisheries sectors and are very willing to be part of efforts to correct this unfortunate situation along our coastlines.”

by Bekai Njie