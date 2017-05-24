GLMA Hosts Stakeholders Forum on Livestock Marketing Chain

The Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency (GLMA) recently hosted a daylong consultative meeting with stakeholders in the livestock marketing chain at its head office in Abuko.

The annual event, according to officials, availed key stakeholders the opportunity to discuss some of the issues confronting their business, such as market prices, availability and affordability of meat ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Duto Fofana, director of Livestock Services, underscored the significance of the meeting, acknowledging that this was not the first time that his office brought together all stakeholders under one platform.

Dr. Fofana made a comparison of last year’s market prices of meat and this year, saying that was the main reason that they decided to convene such an important interface in order to iron out pertinent issue and forge a way forward.

However, he reminded the gathering that the country has free market system, and therefore neither GLMA nor government can enforce and fix prices, but can only sit and find solutions to moderate prices.

He advised dealers to stop unnecessary price hikes, thus basing it on the exchange CFA rate, which he described, flimsy excuses to gain higher profit.

For his part, Ebrima Cham, director of Technical and Field Services GLMA, also enumerated on the country’s liberal market system, saying the consumption of meat increases during the holy month of Ramadan, and that their aims was to see that every Gambian, who wants to eat meat to afford it at a moderate price.

He thus called on stakeholders in the livestock marketing chain to cooperate and moderate prices.

“We cannot institute price but as a government, what we can do is to work with dealers to address their challenges and have reasonable meat prices in our markets”, he noted.

Cham equally called on the private sector to invest more in livestock production. This, he observed, is the only way they can have enough meat in our markets, positing that there is no enough meat in our markets prices, which results in price hikes.

On behalf of the livestock dealers, Alhagie Musa Njie president of the Livestock Dealers Association highlighted some of the challenges hindering their businesses.

Njie indicated that livestock production in The Gambia is too less than consumer-demand and attributes the skyrocketing of meat prices to the fact that many livestock dealers normally traveled all the way to Senegal or other countries to search for animals.

This, he added, requires lot of paper documentations with charges and expenses here and there.

He appealed to the government to help facilitate easy crossing for livestock dealers at the Banjul-Barra ferry crossing. “Our animals always stranded there for longtime without crossing and it add costs on us or sometimes some of them die while waiting ferry to cross”, Njie stated.

At the end of the forum, stakeholders agreed to pegged the meat tariff as follows:

Banjul

Meat and bone D175, Steak D225, Sheep/Goat 250.

Kanifing Municipality

Meat and bone D200 per kilo, steak D225 per kilo, Sheep/Goat D250 per kilo.

Brikama and the Kombos

Meat and bone D175 per kilo, steak D225 per kilo, Sheep/Goat Meat D200 per kilo.

by Samba Jawo