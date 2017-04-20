GMC Management Forced Me to Resign-Employee

Adama Saidy, a former staff and employee of Gambia Milling Corporation (GMC), the only flour milling company in the country has accused his former employer of forcing him to resign on the grounds that he was suffering from Asthma.

Speaking to the Daily Observer in an interview, Mr. Saidy insisted that, he was asked to resign as a silo operator from the company by the company’s Human Resources Manager Abdallah Karaan, because of his Asthma.

“They wrote a resignation letter and give it to me to sign it,” he said.

The management, according to him, promised to give him money to support his medical bill and do some business but to no avail.

“I sat for 10 months without working, my wife passed away and I lost my family, am only left with one of my children,” he said.

The former GMC Employee threatens to take a legal action on his former employer. “What they did to me is very wrong because am a family man and is very hard for me during these days, even feeding is a problem”.

He accused the GMC management of discrimination. “Even to have breakfast in the office is difficult, because we don’t have the time and little mistake you do, you will be given a warning letter or even be sacked”.

Our reporter has tried all efforts to reach the general management for comments but it proved futile.

by Momodou Jawo