GMC Staff on Sit-down Strike

The staff of The Gambia Milling Corporation Ltd (GMC), the only flour company in the country are currently on a sit-down strike.

The GMC are the latest to show their anger to their employers.

According to the staff, the motive behind the sit-down strike are: poor working conditions, the need for salary increment, and health insurance services among a host of others. The sit-down strike, they warned ,would continue as long as their demands are not met.

Speaking to reporters, Marie Catherine Jarra, the Company’s receptionist, said she has been working in the company since its inception. According to her, the first management of the company is far better than the present one, saying the company is going from bad to worst.

“The leaders of the company are all foreigners and most of the time they employ their girlfriends to serve in high positions and give them fat salaries. In fact, some of them working at the company can’t even write or speak good English,” she revealed.

According to her, this company comprises more foreigners than Gambian citizens, and they (Gambians) are the ones doing all the job but yet they are not treated with respect.

“I can tell you that Gambians are the ones doing all the hard work but still they pay us peanuts (small salaries), and they give good salaries to the foreigners. We are protesting to show the general public what is going on in the company and how they are treating us like slaves in the company,” the angry protester told journalists.

Most of the foreigners working at the company, she added, don’t do anything at their offices except watching movies on YouTube, thus the time now for them, as citizens to stand up and not to allow foreigners to undermine them.

The Weigh Bridge Operator and Dispatcher of the Gambia Milling Corporation Omar Saho, said that their reasons for protesting is because they promised them that every year they would increase their salaries. He said they have been working for the company for some years now and they know what the company is making monthly.

“Most of us here have been working in the company for many years, and we all know that the company makes over D5 million every month but yet they are paying us very small salaries. We are treated any how in the company by foreigners, they treat us like slaves,” he lamented.

According to him, a big company like the Gambia Milling Corporation Ltd (GMC) doesn’t even have a hundred percent medical care for their staff. “We as the staff of the company don’t get hundred percent medical care from our company. They only pay eighty percent of our medical bills while we pay the rest. We do the entire donkey job in the company but they don’t respect us and above all they don’t pay us good salary,” Mr. Saho complained.

The Senior Management of the Company could not be met for comments, as at the time of the visit ,they were having meeting with The Gambia Police Force.

By Momodou Jawo & Arfang Camara