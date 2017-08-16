GNLSA Holds IFLA Global Vision Discussion Workshop

The Gambia National Library Service Authority (GNLSA) on Friday held a discussion forum on the International Federation of Library Association and Institutions (IFLA) vision at the GNLSA office in Banjul.

The meeting was part of a larger venture being implemented by IFLA, the leading international body representing the interests of library and information services and their users since 1927. The Gambia National Library is an active member of IFLA, as Gambia often participates in the annual workshops and seminars.

The aim of the meeting was also meant to discuss the vision of libraries, and the challenges and opportunities confronting libraries now and in the future.

The IFLA global discussion brings together thousands of representives of library field in the world to explore how connected library field can meet the challenges of the future. IFLA lunches and facilitates the global discussion at a series of high level meetings and workshops in different parts of the world. Also an interactive online voting platform has been launched to help prioritize the actions that a united and connected library field can pursue.

Speaking at the event, the director general of the GNLSA Matilda Johnson stated that a united and connected library field will be able to fulfill one of the true potentials of libraries; to build literate, informed and participative societies.

She added that IFLA is the umbrella body for libraries worldwide, and that the executive has decided to take a different direction in order to map out the global vision for libraries in line with the UN 2030 Agenda, the Sustainable Development Goal.

Conclusion from the conversions, according to her, will be gathered and synthesized by IFLA in a transparent manner. “This material will provide a basis for the IFLA Global Vision report which will be published in early 2018. Based on the report results, there will be second round of meetings which will lead to the development of a work for how to achieve the collective vision identified in an aligned, collaborative way” Johnson added.

For his part the permanent secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Muhammed B.S. Jallow stated the need for library to go digital, adding that part of the vision is to extend the library service in other part of the country, particularly in the rural areas. He thus urged Gambians to inculcate the habit of reading.

by Awa Gassama