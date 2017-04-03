Government Officials Meet to Discuss Development Plans

On Friday, senior officials from various government departments, agencies and ministries of the country gathered at a hotel in Kololi to discuss the next National Development Plans (NDP) of The Gambia.

The consultative meeting, which was organised by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MOFEA), provided an opportunity for permanent secretaries and heads of government departments and agencies to review and update their sector objectives and priorities in the draft national development plan document.

Speaking at the meeting, Lamin Camara, permanent secretary at the MOFEA, said the meeting forms part of the formulation process of the Programme for Accelerated Growth and Employment’s (PAGE) successor, the NDP that seeks to mainstream the SDGs and other internationally agreed commitments into their national development agenda.

“This is the first engagement under the new government aimed at sensitizing permanent secretaries and heads of government departments and agencies on the process of formulating the NDP, the emerging priorities, and to have their inputs in refining the priorities and the roadmap for finalizing the NDP,” he noted.

According to him, these plans would build on the gains registered during the PAGE implementation and address the challenges encountered with a view to achieving the development objectives to the current regime for a better Gambia. “Its theme is to achieve sustainable inclusive growth and prosperity through strategies that are highlighted in its four pillars,” he explained.

Lamin Sanneh, Director of administration at The Gambia Prison Services, highlighted the significance of this meeting, saying it has availed them to meet and discuss crucial matters pertaining to NDP. “My participation in this gathering is pertinent as security is key in any development process,” he said.

Doctor Bamba Banja, permanent secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters, pointed out that his ministry comprises departments that are key in national development. “I thank MOFEA for organising such a productive meeting that is dealing with developmental matters of our nation”, he said.

by Modou Lamin Jammeh