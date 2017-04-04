Government Tasked to Treat Mental Health With Urgency

The World Health Organisation, The Gambia office has tasked government to respond to mental health with the urgency that it deserves. This statement was embedded in a press release from WHO in the lead-up to World Health Day to be held on the 7th April.



This year’s event will be centred on depression, a common mental health illness characterised by persistent sadness and loss of interest in activities that people normally enjoys.

The press release further said that this year’s theme will be ‘Depression Let’s Talk’, meant to address the discrimination and stigma surrounding the illness. “In many countries, there is no or very little support available for people with mental health disorder. Even in high income countries, nearly 50percent of people with depression do not get treatment”.

According to a WHO led study 2016, calculated treatment cost and health outcomes in 36 low, middle and high income countries for the coming 15 years on mental health and depression could result in economic loss of trillions of USD yearly.

Depression, according to WHO, increases the risk of substances use disorder such as diabetes, heart diseases and could also risk one of committing suicide and has claimed thousands of lives yearly. As part of the health risk, people with depression normally faces loss of energy, change in appetite, anxiety, restlessness and so on.



by Meita Touray