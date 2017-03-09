Gov’t Appoints New Regional Governors

The Government of The Gambia has appointed new governors for the various administrative regions of the country.

The appointment of the governors took effect on 6th March 2017.

The following people have been appointed; Ebrima Mballow of Arab Gambia Islamic Bank (AGIB) is the Governor of West Coast Region (WCR), Ebrima K.S Dampha, Director of Public Relations at the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation is the governor of North Bank Region (NBR), Mrs Fanta Bojang Samateh-Manneh, a Senior Education Officer Region-2 is the Governor of Lower River Region (LRR), Sulayman Barry a staff of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) is the Governor of Central River Region (CRR) and Mrs Fatou Jammeh-Touray, a lecturer at the Management Development Institute (MDI) is the of Governor of Upper River Region (URR).

Reacting to their appointments in an interview with Daily Observer yesterday in Banjul, Fanta Bojang-Samateh Manneh, the first female Governor of LRR thanked the government for the appointment. She described it as a challenge but promised to live up to expectation and to work with the people of LRR to achieve the goals and aspirations of the new government.

She stated that the coalition government is advocating for the participation of women in the overall governance process and is also encouraging women to take up political positions.

For her part, Fatou Jammeh-Touray, the Governor of URR noted that she felt great as a woman to serve as a governor in the region and that she is ready for the task that lies ahead and would closely work with the entire community of the region.

She promised to serve as a role model for the younger generation and called on them to take their education seriously, adding that with all hands put on deck, the desired results government want would be achieved in the region.

For his part, Ebrima K.S Dampha, the Governor of NBR said his appointment came as a surprise to him but with the new political dispensation ‘One Gambia, One Nation’, they as Governors’ will all strive to achieve the noble objectives of government.

He said they are Governors’ with difference, adding that they are purely Civil Servants and are here to serve all Gambian irrespective of party, religon or ethnic affiliation,

The Governors held their orientation yesterday at the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government and all of them are expected to report to their various regions on Friday to start work.

by Momodou Faal